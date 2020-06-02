Drue Kemerling, center, recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the College of Saint Mary. Drue is pictured with her parents, Nick and Jonnie Kemerling.

Drue Kemerling, Rock Port, recently signed her letter of intent to join the Flames’ volleyball team in the fall at the College of Saint Mary.

“I believe CSM will provide me with the best education possible while helping me attain my athletic goals,” Kemerling said. “I also enjoy the location and size of campus.”

Drue is the daughter of Nick and Jonnie Kemerling and is a 5’11” middle and right-side hitter on the court. As a Blue Jay volleyball player for four years, Kemerling was All-Conference twice, All-District twice, made the All-District Tournament Team twice and is the school record holder in both career blocks and single-season blocks. She and her teammates were both conference and district champions three times.

“We are excited to have Drue join our program,” CSM Volleyball Coach Rick Pruett said. “She brings size and ability to play multiple positions. She works hard and will be a great addition to our program.”

(College of Saint Mary photo and story)