Hy-Vee recently honored high school graduates in a 2020 Surprise Graduate Gift Giveaway. Anna Klute, middle, was the Tarkio Hy-Vee winner and was gifted an Instapot and candy basket. Her gifts were presented by Tarkio Hy-Vee Store Manager Jennifer Heard, right, and accounting coordinator Tracy Whitaker, left, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.