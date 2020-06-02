The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 22, 2020, by Shirley and Gary Bussard to Gregory Woods for Lots 5, 6, and 7, Block 1, Sly Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed May 26, 2020, by Adam and Tessa Oswald to Adam and Tessa Oswald, Co-Trustee of the Adam and Tessa Oswald Living Trust, for land in Section 34, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 26, 2020, by Heather Miles, Breea and Brett Holmes, and Jade and Lori Sybert to Michael Pfeil for Lot 3, Block 9, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed May 27, 2020, by David Laur, Trustee of the David Laur Revocable Trust, Suzan Laur, Trustee of the Suzan Laur Revocable Trust, and Tracy and Holly Barnes to Norbert and Michelle Henry for land in Section 24, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed May 28, 2020, by Michael and Krista Murphy to Michael and Krista Murphy, Co-Trustee of the Michael and Krista Murphy Joint Revocable Trust, for land in Section 26, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.