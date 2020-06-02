The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met in special session Thursday, May 29, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Mayor Tim Morehouse called the meeting to order. The pledge of allegiance was recited by all. Roll call was conducted by City Clerk Rebecca Jones. Mayor Morehouse and aldermen Scott Poppa, Mike Klosek, Blu Dow and Andy Riley were all present. Visitors present were Park Board members President Ashlee Driskell, Vice-President Michael Klosek, III, and Corey Martin, Park Superintendent Chris Hogue and Police Chief Tyson Gibbons.

The boards met to discuss the opening of the Tarkio Municipal Pool due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Ashlee Driskell gave the boards the CDC and MIRMA guidelines that would be followed in opening the municipal pool. Dow made a motion to open the pool as long as the plan is in place and followed. The motion was approved. The meeting was adjourned at 5:30 p.m.