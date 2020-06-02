Trudy Martin was honored at a retirement reception Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Tarkio Family Practice.

It’s rare to find someone who works in the same or similar profession all of their life. When you do find that someone, you know that they are truly hardworking and dedicated and usually one of the bests in their field. Trudy Martin is one such person and after years working in the medical profession in Atchison County, she is retiring.

Trudy began caring for others professionally while still in high school. She worked as a candy striper at Community Hospital in Fairfax. She’s been working as a pharmacy tech or a med tech for 41 years, having been employed at Price Drug, Summa Pharmacy, Community Hospital-Fairfax, and Tarkio Family Practice.

Lots of changes occurred over those four decades. Trudy said she remembers working at Summa’s when the pharmacy received its first computer and she was also working in the pharmacy at the hospital when the first computer arrived there as well.

She’s helped take care of so many of us over the years and has been a face many always looked to for a smile. She said, “It has been a pleasure taking care of and working with the finest people on earth here in our little corner of the world.”

Though Trudy’s days will not be spent in a doctor’s office, she plans to stay busy by spending more time with family and friends, travel a little, and of course enjoy some relaxation.