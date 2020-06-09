The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

April additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property – April 2020: additions to the tax books: 2019, $1,566.86.

There were no abatements from the tax books.

There were no additions or abatements to the real tax books.

The commission continued review of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, Guidance for State, Territorial, Local and Tribal Governments and established guidelines for use of the funds. The commission met with Dr. Aron Burke, Atchison County Health Director; Julie Livengood, Atchison County Health Administrator; and Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/E-9-1-1 Director, to get feedback on the most important needs to fight COVID-19 in Atchison County. Kimberly Brake, MHA, MT (ASCP) Laboratory Director and Infection Prevention Officer at Community Hospital-Fairfax, was present at the request of Dr. Burke.

A list prioritizing funding was developed and will be adopted by the commission within two resolutions, which will outline the allowed use of the funding, the procedures and application process to apply for funding, and the agreement that the commission will require to be implemented to accept the funding.

The resolutions will be reviewed and voted on for adoption at the May 28 meeting of the commission.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The commission met Thursday, May 28, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

The commission reviewed Resolution 01-2020 to approve guidelines for the administration of the CARES Act funding. County Commission Resolution No. 01-2020 – CARES Act – Coronavirus Relief Fund Funding Guidelines was approved and adopted by the commissioners as presented. The resolution (as approved) is on file in the County Clerk’s office.

The commission then reviewed and considered Resolution No. 02-2020 outlining the CARES Act – Coronavirus Relief Funding, guidelines for distribution of funds, application process and reimbursement process. The commissioners voted to approve and adopt Resolution 02-2020 as presented. The resolution (as approved) is on file in the County Clerk’s office.

The commissioners and Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer participated in a conference call with MoDOT to review the details of the 2020 Atchison County bridge inspections. Supervisor Meyer has all the inspection documents on file in his office and a meeting will be set up with the Langdon Special Road District and the Tarkio Special Road District to discuss a couple of bridges to see if they will be left on inventory or permanently closed.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.