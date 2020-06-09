The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met at Rock Port City Hall Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. for a work session. Mayor Chris Chamberlain presided. Other board members present were Ron Deatz, Lavon Paukert, and Todd Stevens.

Mayor Chamberlain called the work session meeting to order.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Employee Longevity

The establishment of a longevity program and options were discussed. The “Board Suggestion” option would be adequate and will be recommended at the next meeting.

Salary Study

Stevens will get more information for low/target/premium range examples. Whether or not an organizational chart should also be established was discussed.

The meeting was then adjourned.