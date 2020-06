Community Hospital-Fairfax is changing the location of its COVID-19 testing. There will no longer be a tent onsite.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing should go to the hospital emergency room entrance between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and request a COVID-19 test. At that time, the individual will be directed to a designated location for COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 testing is not an ER visit and is offered in a site segregated from all other patient care areas of the hospital.