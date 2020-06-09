The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court at the county courthouse in Rock Port June 2, 2020, before Honorable Roger M. Prokes:

Mark W. Stanton vs. State of Missouri – Trial Setting on Motion Rules 29.15 or 24.035. Hearing scheduled for July 7, 2020.

Marjorie A. Pint vs. Patricia G. Brown and Heirs Of – Civil Motion Hearing on Quiet Title. Case Review scheduled for July 7, 2020.

Patricia Brown vs. Marjorie Pint Et Al – Civil Motion Hearing on Other Miscellaneous Actions. Case Review scheduled for July 7, 2020.

State vs. Mildred M. Boucher – Sentencing Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Suspended Imposition of Sentence – 5 Years Supervised Probation with Probation & Parole – 30 Days Incarceration.

State vs. Aaron J. Jenks – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Probation Violation Hearing scheduled for September 8, 2020.

State vs. Lacy M. Maifeld – Sentencing Hearing on Felony Stealing – All Other Property Under 570.030.5(3). Suspended Imposition of Sentence – 5 Years Supervised Probation with Probation & Parole.

State vs. Brendon S. Meierotto – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid; Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia. Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for July 7, 2020.

State vs. Christopher J. Nelson – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony DWI – Persistent; Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less; Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; and Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner. Sentencing Hearing scheduled for July 7, 2020.

State vs. Kyle J. Ragan – Sentencing Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Suspended Imposition of Sentence – 30 Days Jail and 5 Years Supervised Probation & Parole.

State vs. Brandon E. Shaw – Sentencing Hearing on Felony Statutory Sodomy – 2nd Degree – 6 Years in DOC – Suspended Execution of Sentence with 5 Years Probation & Parole – 60 Days Jail.

State vs. Selena J.M. Somerville – Sentencing Hearing on Felony Stalking – 1st Degree – 1st Offense. Suspended Imposition of Sentence – 5 Years Probation & Parole – 30 Days Jail.

State vs. Richard W. Sparks – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Jessica L. Allen – Porbation Violation Hearing on Felony. Probation Violation Hearing scheduled for July 7, 2020.

State vs. Scott E. Brion – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Suspended Imposition of Sentence – 5 Years Court Supervised Probation.

State vs. Justin M. Scott – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. The state appears by PA Hurst and the defendant fails to appear and a Capias Warrant is ordered to issue. Capias Warrant issued to the Atchison County Sheriff.

State vs. Jeremy L. Smyser – Probation Violation Hearing on Felony. Case called. The state appears by APA Klima, the defendant appears and admits violation of his probation and after considering the alternatives the court continues the defendant’s probation without modification or extension.