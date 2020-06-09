Fairfax graduation planned for June 13

The Fairfax R-3 School will hold its graduation for the Fairfax Class of 2020 Saturday, June 13, at 1:00 p.m. at the Fairfax football field.

Each student is allowed 20 guests (that does not include parents). Graduates will be seated on the football field. Parents and immediate family members will sit in the larger section of bleachers by the crow’s nest, spread out by families. All other guests will be asked to find spots to sit or stand outside of the football field.

In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be moved to the school gym. Immediate family only will be allowed to attend the inside ceremony.

There will not be a graduate greeting line following the ceremony. The senior slide show will not be shown during the ceremony, but will be sent out and posted to view.

RPHS Commencement 2020

Graduation will be held Sunday, June 14, at 1:30 p.m. at Blue Jay Stadium. Each senior is limited to 10 tickets for guests. The southwest gate will be limited to handicapped guests. The southeast gate will be open for all other guests. All guests will be subject to a touchless temperature scan and ticket verification prior to entry. Tickets must have guest name and a phone number listed. Each senior will have a section of bleachers blocked off. Face coverings are recommended but not required.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place in the south gym with staggered shifts beginning at 1:30 p.m. The top 10 GPA students and guests will go at 1:30 p.m. Remaining students with last names A through K will go at 2:15 p.m. Remaining students with last names L through Z will go at 3:00 p.m.

Guests are asked to follow the above guidelines, directions from school staff at the event, and all social distancing precautions. School administration has worked with local health officials to help facilitate a ceremony that honors the Class of 2020 while keeping them, their families, and our community safe.