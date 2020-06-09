The following incarceration was recorded May 31 – June 6, 2020, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Gage Rose, 18, Tarkio, Missouri, was arrested June 1, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. at 301 Pine Street, Tarkio, by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a Pottawattamie County, Iowa, warrant for Probation Violation.

Brandon Shaw, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested June 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Atchison County Court by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for: Serve 60 days on charge of Statutory Sodomy.