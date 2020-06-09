The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed May 29, 2020, by Christopher and Ashley Cook to Leslee Case for Lots 82 and 81, Block 6, and Lot 80, Block 5, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 1, 2020, by Beth and Jon Graves and Mike and Robin Lewis to Mike and Robin Lewis for Lot 29, Foster Place, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 1, 2020, by Mike and Robin Lewis and Beth and Jon Graves to Jonathan and Mary Graves for land in Section 5, Township 64, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 1, 2020, by Dustin and Annie Carpenter to James and Amy Skillen for Lots 18 and 17, Northview Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 2, 2020, by Jake, Jr. and Betty McCall, Trustees of the Jake McCall, Jr. Living Trust, to Gary and Kristine Davis for Lots 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 3, Savage Addition, and Lots 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 4, Savage Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed June 2, 2020, by Betty and Jake, Jr. McCall, Trustees of the Betty McCall Living Trust, to Gary and Kristine Davis for Lots 11, 12, 13,and 14, Block 3, Savage Addition, and Lots 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 4, Savage Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.