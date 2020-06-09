The Atchison County General Municipal Election was held June 2, 2020. The election had been postponed from April 7, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a light turn-out as a total of 559 ballots were cast. There are 3,802 registered voters in Atchison County, and 15% of those cast their vote in this election. A break-down of votes cast by poll location is as follows: Rock Port, 203; Tarkio, 140; Fairfax, 115; Westboro, 49; Watson, 11; and Absentee, 41.

The following results were certified by Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk, on June 5, 2020:

ROCK PORT–

Rock Port School Board (3) – Jeremy Davis, 191; Regan Griffin, 198; Ken Miller, 71; and Joanna B. Burke, 183

Rock Port North Ward – Todd Stevens, 34

Rock Port South Ward – Katey Kroeger (write-in), 6; Jody Vansickle (write-in), 3; Ed Wilczek (write-in), 1; Mike Holley (write-in), 1; Tyler Heits (write-in), 1; Ethan Sickels (write-in), 1; Mike Farmer (write-in), 1; Amber Graham (write-in), 1

Rock Port Non-Election – Yes, 98; No, 53

TARKIO–

Tarkio School Board (3) – Christopher Yates, 162; Warren Joshua Wright, 128; Heather Olson (write-in), 74

Tarkio Mayor – Timothy Morehouse, 123

Tarkio South Ward – Michael P. Klosek, Jr., 39

Tarkio North Ward – Blu Dow, 77

Tarkio Non-Election – Yes, 69; No, 55

FAIRFAX–

Fairfax Alderman At Large (2) – Michael Oswald, 97; Kristi Duering, 94

Fairfax City Sales Tax-Streets – Yes, 108; No, 12

Fairfax Non-Election – Yes, 89; No, 30

WESTBORO–

Westboro At-Large (2) – Helen Settles, 11; Joel Gibson, 21; Jo-Ellen Estes Moore, 26

Westboro Non-Election – Yes, 20; No, 18

WATSON–

Watson Trustee (2) – Tabitha Gibson, 6; Rodney Meinders, 6

Watson Non-Election – Yes, 4; No, 3