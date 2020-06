The Atchison County Outlaws traveled to Shawnee, Kansas, on June 6 and 7 to play in the 3 & 2’s Legends Series and came home with second place. Pictured above, left to right, are: front row – Carter Oswald, Izac Hurst, Westyn Amthor, Brenden Lahart, and Jack Meyerkorth; middle row – Dylan Lair, Tate Johnson, Ryder Herron, Teagen Brunk, Tayden Cook, Jadyn Geib, and Parker Livengood; and back row – coaches, Jared Meyerkorth, Wyatt Amthor, Rebel Herron, and Troy Cook.