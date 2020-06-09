Luke Cox tees off during the Tarkio Rotary Club tournament. It was a beautiful and hot day of golf.

The 18th Annual Tarkio Rotary Golf Tournament was played at the Tarkio Golf Club on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A total of 47 participants enjoyed the warm, sunny day, friendly competition, and free-will donation lunch provided by the Atchison County Hy-Vee.

Results of the four-person scramble format tournament are as follows:

Championship Flight – 1st place, Bussard Insurance Team, 54; 2nd place, Morning Sun Seed/Laur Farms Team, 63; 3rd place, Chamber of Commerce Team, 63; and 4th place, Colfax Mutual Insurance Team, 63.

“A” Flight – 1st place, Hoffrogge-Mills-Mills-Sparks Team, 64; 2nd place, Koch Custom Woodworking Team, 65; 3rd place, THS Interact Team, 70; and 4th place, Nate Jeter Team, 72.

“B” Flight – 1st place, Ed Salmond CPA Team, 71; 2nd place, Comfort Counseling Team, 71; 3rd place, Gavilon Team, 73; and 4th place, Riley’s Service Team, 73.

Ties were broken by comparing scores on randomly selected holes on the scorecards. Engraved trophies were awarded to the top two teams in each flight, and golf balls, provided by the Tarkio Rotary Club, were awarded to individual members of the top two teams in each flight.

Golf trophies for the winners of the hole prizes were awarded to various participants following the announcement of the tournament results. Hole prizes and their winners included Derek Rohlfsen and Kaely Kirwan, longest drives on holes #2 and #3; Harvey Mills and Gary Bussard, closest to the pin on holes #6 and #8; and Harvey Mills and Kyra Mills, longest putts on holes #4 and #9.

Other prizes, donated by local businesses and the Tarkio Rotary Club, were won by various participants in a random drawing. Unfortunately, no one won the $8,000 hole-in-one contest on hole #8.

The Tarkio Rotary Club appreciates everyone who generously donated awards, prizes, sponsorships or their time to participate in this year’s tournament from which the proceeds will be used to support area youth scholarships, activities and community projects of the club this year.