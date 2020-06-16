The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association has cancelled what would have been the 12th Annual Missouri 8-Man Football Senior All-Star Game. It is unfortunate to have to cancel the game after carefully considering the health and safety guidelines that have been published.

The all-star game has continued to grow and bring graduated seniors together for one last high school football game over the past 12 years. It is disappointing that this year’s seniors won’t get to experience the all-star weekend, but their impact on the growing game of 8-man football in Missouri will be felt across the state.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are Coach Vernon Pike (DeKalb) and Ryan Hackett (West Nodaway). They will be awarded their plaque this summer and honored at the all-star game in 2021.

The Missouri 8-Man Coaches Association will award three scholarships to graduated seniors who would have participated in the game. These scholarships will be awarded later this month.

Those selected to participate in the 2020 game include: East Atchison Coach Aaron Behrens, and East Atchison players Briacin Gebhards and Jake McEnaney.