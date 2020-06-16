Kelsey Sly receives R.N. degree

Kelsey Sly, Fairfax, received her R.N. degree from Iowa Western Community College. She is the daughter of Tammy and Randall Sly, Fairfax.

Kaleigh Farmer receives degree from NWMSU

Kaleigh Diane Farmer received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with a minor in Computer Applications from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. Kaleigh is the daughter of W.C. and Shauna Farmer, Rock Port.

Carter Ottmann receives degree from SECC

Carter Elliott Ottmann received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical and Electromechanical Technology from Southeast Community College,Milford, Nebraska. Carter is the son of Chad and Mandy Ottmann, Rock Port. Carter is currently employed with Ottmann Electric, Rock Port.

Emily Heaton receives degrees from Peru State

Emily Bremer Heaton received a Bachelor of Science – Disease and Human Health and a Bachelor of Science – Biochemistry from Peru State College. Emily plans to further her education and obtain a PhD.

Ryan Hopkins receives degree from Doane University

Despite being unable to hold an in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19, Doane University proudly awarded 450 degrees to its spring graduates. This spring Doane had 148 graduates from the College of Education, 120 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 117 graduates from the College of Business, 48 graduates from the College of Professional Studies, and 17 graduates from the School of Integrative Learning. Diplomas were mailed to May graduates and they have been invited to attend Doane’s winter commencement ceremony on December 12, 2020, or the university’s spring commencement ceremony May 15, 2021, to be honored for their graduation. Both ceremonies will be held on Doane’s Crete campus. Ryan Elizabeth Hopkins, Fairfax, received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, and Strategic Communication.

Paityn Alberti receives degree

Paityn AnnaMarie Alberti of Rock Port, Missouri, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9. Paityn earned a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English and a minor in Criminal Justice and Political Science from the College of Arts and Sciences. The May graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities. Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured a “Dream Big” address from John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu. All May 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony to be announced.

Brendon Bruns graduates from NWMSU

Brendon Bruns, son of Jeff and Shannon Bruns of Tarkio, graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Corporate Finance. He has accepted a position with KPMG in Omaha, Nebraska, as an auditor.

Gretchen Tharp completes Associate of Arts Degree

Gretchen M. Tharp completed her Associate of Arts Degree at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri, on May 9, 2020. Gretchen competed on their women’s golf team all four semesters, and was employed by the college as a Resident Advisor her last year. She is enrolled to complete her bachelor’s degree at Peru State College, and plans to participate on their women’s golf team. Gretchen’s future plans are to enroll in flight school once she completes her bachelor’s degree. Gretchen is spending her summer working at Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City and working at the Lyceum in Brownville.

Lauren Quimby selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Lauren Quimby, Tarkio, Missouri, was selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for May. Lauren, an A+ student, graduated from NCMC in May with her Associate in Arts in Nursing degree. Lauren plans to work as a nurse at Community Hospital-Fairfax and continue her education to obtain her Bachelor in Nursing degree.

Along with working and going to college, Lauren was also involved in Student Nurses Association. “At NCMC, you’re not just a number; you’re a person,” said Lauren. “You walk around, and everyone knows you and you feel at home.” Lauren went on to say, “It’s nice that at NCMC, you can get to know students outside your classes. I loved going to the library because there you could interact with students from all areas of study. It really is the heart of campus.”

“My favorite class was OB and Peds with Korynn Skipper and Lisa Schilling,” Lauren said. “When I was seven, I was sick, and that’s what made me want to be a nurse. I want to help those that were in my situation.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

Missouri Western Spring Dean’s List

Missouri Western State University named 394 students to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2020. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor. Students from Atchison County named to the Dean’s Honor Roll included: Tarkio – Bree Barnett and Jordan Heard; and Watson – Shelbie Gaines.

Dalton Brake named to Dean’s List at Saint Mary

University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Dalton Brake, Rock Port, Missouri, was among USM students who ended the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or better. The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Missouri State releases spring 2020 dean’s list

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale). Atchison County students named to the dean’s list are: Hannah Deatz and Chloe Sierks, Rock Port, and Melissa Lang, Tarkio.

Abbie Hale named to Dean’s List

Central Methodist University provost Dr. Rita Gulstad recently announced the students included on the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be named on the list, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester. Abbie Nicole Hale, Rock Port, Missouri, was among moore than 780 students who met the requirements for placement.