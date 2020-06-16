The Fairfax Class of 2020 included, from left to right: front row – Jaelynn Hill, Jesse Graves, Kilea Cooper, Jaycee Graves, and McKenzie Frohn; and back row – Wyatt Burke, Hudson Hall, Trey Bowling, and Ben Bowling.

Kilea Cooper, left, is valedictorian for the Fairfax Class of 2020. Jaycee Graves, right, is salutatorian. Fairfax R-3 School graduation was held Saturday, June 13, 2020. (See Section B for pictures and articles about Atchison County graduates.)

The top five seniors of the Fairfax Class of 2020 (pictured above, left to right) are: 1st – Kilea Cooper, 2nd – Jaycee Graves, 3rd – Jesse Graves, 4th – Jaelynn Hill, and 5th – Ben Bowling.

Ben Bowling walks into the commencement ceremony at Fairfax Memorial Field.

Fairfax High School graduates Jaelynn Hill and Wyatt Burke listen to the speakers at the commencement ceremony.

Fairfax High School graduate Morgan O’Riley was all smiles after receiving her diploma.

Hudson Hall proudly displays his diploma. Also pictured are Marisa Hedlund, counselor, and Jon Graves, school board member.

Fairfax High School graduates send their caps flying in celebration of the end of one chapter in their lives and the beginning of another.

Fairfax R-3 School held graduation for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Fairfax Memorial Stadium. The bleachers were filled with family members. The ceremony was also livestreamed on Facebook by the Atchison County Mail.

Seniors walked down the track as Pomp & Circumstance played and took their seats on the football field.

Those present were welcomed by Dr. Jeremy Burright, Superintendent.

He asked the seniors’ family members to stand, then faculty and staff, and asked seniors to stand if they could think of a time they had helped a fellow classmate. He thanked seniors for the wonderful memories, and wished them the best of luck.

The invocation was given by Morgan O’Riley.

Dustin Barnes, K-12 Principal, presented the top five students of the class. They are: #5 – Ben Bowling, #4 – Jaelynn Hill, #3 – Jesse Graves, #2 (Salutatorian) – Jaycee Graves, and #1 (Valedictorian) – Kilea Cooper.

Kilea Cooper gave the valedictory address. She shared memories of the class through the years. Kilea also recognized two classmates who are going into military service after graduation and thanked them.

The salutatory address was given by Jaycee Graves. She talked about the different senior year they had experienced, recognizing that different isn’t always a bad thing. She also read a poem she had written.

Mr. Barnes called the seniors to receive their diplomas. Mr. Barnes read a memory shared by the senior, along with their future plans and scholarships they had received. Diplomas were presented by Marisa Hedlund, Jon Graves, and Sam O’Riley.

Bennett Reid Bowling received the Atchison County Development Corporation Scholarship and the Bob Phelps Senior Memorial Scholarship. He will study nursing at North Central Community College in Trenton, Missouri.

Treyton Ryan Bowling has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and will study aviation electronics.

Christopher Wyatt Burke will attend Tarkio Technical Institute and study wind energy.

Kilea Marie Cooper will study nursing at Southeast Community College. She received a full tuition scholarship to play basketball two years.

McKenzie Lavelle Frohn will major in Early Childhood Education at Northwest Missouri State University.

Jaycee Mae Graves will attend the University of Missouri-Columbia where she plans to major in Animal Science. She received the Fairfax Optimist Club’s Miss Fairfax Scholarship, the Fairfax CTA Scholarship, the PEO Star Scholarship, an MFA Scholarship, a scholarship from Orscheln, the Elyzabeth Schell Scholarship, an MU scholarship, the Grace Finch Memorial Scholarship, a Methodist Church scholarship, and the Fairfax Alumni Scholarship.

Jesse Lee Graves will study sonography at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She received the Grace Finch Memorial Scholarship, Forty and Eight Scholarship, Atchison County Development Corporation Scholarship, Louis Bell Scholarship, Methodist Church Scholarship, Fairfax Alumni Scholarship, and the Kenny Oliver Scholarship.

Hudson Hawk Hall is going to Utah to be a diesel mechanic. His favorite memory (given to Mr. Barnes at the last minute) was “right now.”

Jaelynn Faith Hill has enlisted in the United States Air Force and will train to be an air transportation apprentice.

Morgan Rae O’Riley will attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in Agriculture Science.

Jesse Graves gave the benediction and Dustin Barnes presented the 2020 graduation class of Fairfax R-3 School.

The recessional was the seniors’ class song, “Senior Year” by Drew Baldridge.

Each senior presented family members with flowers.

EIGHTH GRADE

GRADUATION

Fairfax R-3 eighth graders did not take part in graduation this year because of COVID-19 guidelines. This year’s eighth grade graduates are: Collin Bryant Hedlund, Trenton Richard Earl Kingery, Tyzjuan Lamar Kirkland, Samuel Dwayne Litherbury, Chloe Lea Potts, Destiny Dawn Smith, Jasey Michelle Smith, Zachary Daniel Stevens, and Kendal Kay Straub.