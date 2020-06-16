The Atchison County Health Department and Holt County Health Department, in collaboration with Community Hospital-Fairfax, will be providing free COVID-19 testing for 200 residents, 7 years of age and older, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 4:00-8:00 p.m. Register at https://dcphdo02redcap.azurewebsites.net/redcap/surveys/?s=DEX3J7THHM.

Symptoms will not be required to get a test. The testing will involve using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose and can be uncomfortable. Location and time will be provided at completion of registration. This is active COVID-19 testing and not antibody testing.