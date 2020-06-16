Jake McEnaney

Jaycee Graves

Beth Davis

Three Atchison County seniors have won $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarships.

Jacob Kole McEnaney, Tarkio R-I School, is the son of Kristi and Rod McEnaney. Jake plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. His scholarship was sponsored by Atchison County AgChoice, Fairfax.

Beth Caroline Davis, Rock Port R-II School, is the daughter of Jill and Jeremy Davis. She plans to attend University of Kansas, Lawrence. Her scholarship was sponsored by Atchison County AgChoice, Rock Port.

Jaycee Mae Graves, Fairfax R-3 School, is the daughter of Beth and Jon Graves. She plans to attend University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia. Her scholarship was sponsored by Atchison County AgChoice, Fairfax.

Approximately 330 scholarships were presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company, and their affiliates.