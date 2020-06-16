Nine members of the Missouri Future Business Leaders of America – Phi Beta Lambda Chapter from Tarkio High School recently participated in the 2020 Missouri FBLA-PBL Virtual State Leadership Conference. This virtual experience provided members from across Missouri with over 200 hours of educational and leadership content, live forums with industry leaders, and interactive educational activities in an online platform. Stephen Mackey, a character development coach and motivational speaker, sharing a message to equip people to take responsibility and change their lives, keynoted the conference.

“Having been so excited to have made it to state in Public Speaking, when COVID-19 hit and events began to be cancelled, I was extremely sad. Thankfully, FBLA was able to do state virtually, and I was able to present my speech at the state level! As much as I wish I could have gone to Springfield and presented in front of judges, virtual SLC was a beneficial alternative,” said Tarkio FBLA member Bryli Staten.

Over 3,500 students and advisers came together for the event, with over 150 business education related contests running during the event. Contest topics ranged from accounting to website design and marketing to mobile application development. 2020 marked the first year the conference was not held in person.

“Being involved in FBLA contest has helped me get out of my comfort zone, become more confident, and give me skills for the future. When putting together our Local Chapter Annual Business Report, it really opened my eyes to how much a small group of people can help influence our school and community,” said Tarkio FBLA member Allison Yates.

Overall, Tarkio FBLA was recognized for the following individual awards:

• Bryli Staten, 6th place, Public Speaking

• Mercedes Parshall, Ella Rolf, and Allison Yates, 9th place, Local Chapter Annual Business Report

• Jae Barnett, Hunter Bennett, Cheyenne Gray, Sophia Martin, Ashlynn Meyer, Stormy Nordhausen, Mercedes Parshall, Brynnan Poppa, and Ella Rolf – Future Level of the Business Achievement Awards

The chapter also received special recognition for many chapter awards most notably the following:

• Chapter of the Year, Gold – Less than 40 chapters across the state were recognized for Chapter of the Year honors and Tarkio FBLA earned gold status.

• Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit – The chapter also received special recognition for being in the top 15% of all Missouri FBLA chapters.

Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)(3). Their mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 15,500, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest CTSO in Missouri.