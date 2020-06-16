The family of the late Richard E. Miller is pleased to announce that Rock Port R-II senior Skyler Schomburg has been awarded the Richard E. Miller Memorial Scholarship for the future study of mechanics at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Hopefully Skyler will return to Atchison County upon completion of his studies to help keep the agricultural equipment and the vehicles of our area in good working condition.

Richard lived his entire life in Northwest Missouri except for his time spent in the military. From early childhood and with his very first toys, it was evident that he had an interest in seeing how things worked. Thank goodness he also had an incredible talent putting things back together again.

Richard had a lifelong interest in problem solving (especially vehicles), and a love for servicing and repairing all things mechanical. He had a wonderful talent in this area, such impressive common sense, loved a good challenge, and he used his incredible gift to help so many. Richard worked in the area of automotive mechanics his entire adult life, was owner/operator of Miller Automotive and later of Rock Port Automotive for many years until his illness.

Richard passed away in December of 2011. His many friends contributed to this scholarship in his honor. It is hoped that Skyler will continue his interest and training in automotive mechanics and that this scholarship will help him with his future education.