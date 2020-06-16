Jae Barnett and Jake McEnaney were named Miss and Mr. THS.

Due to COVID-19, Tarkio seniors were recently honored virtually with a video posted online by Tarkio High School Counselor Tracy Cooper. The video recognized the seniors for their achievements throughout the year, as well as scholarships earned for their upcoming college studies. A list of honorees follows:

Atchison County Development Corporation ACDC 4-year college scholarship – Gus Hurst

Atchison County Development Corporation 2-year technical school scholarship – Keaton Williams

Military Bound – Austin Anderson (U.S. Marines) and Taylor Stanton (U.S. Army National Guard)

Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Adolph & Hulda Kemper Family Memorial Scholarship and Lois Kemper Jurich Memorial Scholarship – Jae Barnett

Tarkio First Baptist Church – Jae Barnett

Nancy L. Nixon Foundation Scholarship in Honor of Luretta Ruth Turnbull – Jae Barnett

Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Louis Bell Scholarship – Anna Klute

Tarkio Rotary Club: Dr. Gavin L. Doughty Memorial Scholarship – Anna Klute; Charles “Chuck” Sheppard Memorial Scholarship – Jake McEnaney; the Tarkio High School Interact Scholarship – Jae Barnett; and Interact President (2019-20) Plaque – Jae Barnett

Tarkio Lions Club Scholarship – Anna Klute, Gus Hurst, and Jae Barnett

St. John’s Lutheran Church Scholarship – Anna Klute and Gus Hurst

MFA Scholarship (on behalf of Morris Ray and Ag Choice, Fairfax, Missouri) – Jake McEnaney

David Joesting Award – Keaton Williams

Tarkio Certified Teachers Association (CTA) Max Gregg Scholarship – Jae Barnett. The Carlotta White and Wheatley Family Scholarship recipients are to be determined.

PEO Chapter FF Scholarship – Anna Klute

Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department George V. Smith Scholarship – Jae Barnett

Forty & Eight Scholarship (on behalf of Marvin Harper, Committee Chair, and the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri) – Anna Klute

Northwest Missouri State University – Jae Barnett, Jordan Goodin, Anna Klute, Jake McEnaney, and Novalee Yeary; Academic Excellence Award – Anna Klute and Jae Barnett; Tower Scholar Award – Jake McEnaney; Northwest Merit Award – Taylor Stanton and Novalee Yeary; Upward Bound Recognition – Lexi Somerville and Taylor Stanton

Highland Community College – Briacin Gebhards

Peru State College Bobcat Selfie Scholarship – Wyatt Driskell

Missouri Western State University Griffon Guarantee Scholarship – Lexi Somerville

D.A.R.E. Role Models – Anna Klute, Jae Barnett, and Jake McEnaney

A+ Program Completion – Jae Barnett, Gus Hurst, Anna Klute, Jake McEnaney, Lexi Somerville, Taylor Stanton, and Icics Vandevere

Perfect Attendance – Jae Barnett, Tyler Jennings, and Jake McEnaney

George Washington Carver Award – Gus Hurst and Jake McEnaney

College Preparatory Certificate Recognitions – Jake McEnaney, Anna Klute, Taylor Stanton, Gus Hurst, and Jae Barnett

President’s Education Award Program in Outstanding Academic Achievement – Austin Anderson, Corben Bothwell, Dixie Hendrix, Taylor Stanton, Jordan Goodin, Ashton Yeary, and Novalee Yeary

President’s Education Award Program in Outstanding Academic Excellence – Lexi Somerville, Icics Vandevere, Tyler Jennings, Jae Barnett, Gus Hurst, Anna Klute, and Jake McEnaney

Top 5 Seniors: (1 – valedictorian) Jake McEnaney, (2 – salutatorian) Gus Hurst, (3) Jae Barnett, (4) Anna Klute, and (5) Tyler Jennings

Music Department Recognitions – Senior Musician Award – Jae Barnett, Raelynn Gish, Dixie Hendrix, Jamie Hendrix, Anna Klute, and Lexi Somerville; and Senior Band & Choir Award (members of both all four years) – Anna Klute and Jae Barnett

Florence Prather McMillan English Award – Jake McEnaney

Gregory Hixson Memorial Scholarship – Jae Barnett

275 Conference Scholar Athlete Awards – Jake McEnaney, Anna Klute, Gus Hurst, and Jae Barnett

MSHSAA Award of Excellence – Jake McEnaney and Jae Barnett

The passing of the class key goes from Senior Class President Anna Klute to Junior Class President Bryli Staten.

In recognition of exemplifying the character and encompassing the spirit of Tarkio High School through outstanding attendance, academics, and participation in extra-curricular activities, Mr. and Miss THS 2020 titles were bestowed upon Jake McEnaney and Jae Barnett.

Dakota Heisser will be entering Transitional Living.

Dixie Hendrix is considering the Academy of Art.

Keaton Williams will be attending Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska, and majoring in Agricultural Science and Livestock Production.

Students who are employment bound include: Braylen Lambert (Advanced Pork Systems), Icics Vandevere (mechanics and engine repair), Ashton Yeary (Dusty Trails diesel mechanics), Corben Bothwell (farming), Raelynn Gish (Tarkio Rehabilitation & Health Care), Jamie Hendrix (child care), and Tyler Jennings (Fertilizer Service Company).

State of Missouri and United States House of Representatives congratulated all seniors.