Tarkio Jr. High and High School recently announced the names of students who were selected to the 2nd Semester Honor Rolls for the 2019-2020 school year. They include:

superintendent’s

HONOR ROLL

Seniors – Jae Barnett, Gus Hurst, Tyler Jennings, Anna Klute, Jake McEnaney, and Icics Vandevere

Juniors – Ashlynn Meyer, Mercedes Parshall, Morgan Parshall, Brynnan Poppa, Ella Rolf, and Bryli Staten

Sophomores – Alexis Brown, Haley Garrison, Katie Hall, Brooke Lee, Sophia Martin, and Aaron Schlueter

Freshmen – Daniel Lesher and Tessa Rolf

Eighth Graders – Alex Barnett, Alexis Bywater, Jozee Eaton, Emmy Laur, Claire Martin, Tommi Martin, Jersi Poppa, Garret Rosenbohm, Ian Stepp, and Brooklyn Wennihan

Seventh Graders – Cole Anderson, Kamryn Brown, Owen DeRosier, Abbie Harms, Gabe Harms, Connor Morton, and Lizzie Schlueter

PRINCIPAL’s

HONOR ROLL

Seniors – Corben Bothwell, Wyatt Driskell, Lexi Somerville, and Taylor Stanton

Juniors – Madison Driskell, Cheyenne Gray, Devin Guajardo, Autumn Murry, and Hedvig Petersson

Sophomores – Jaden Goodin, Kaylin Merriweather, Stormy Nordhausen, and Amy Somerville

Freshmen – Connor Brown, Emilee Caudill, Alexis Gibler, Josie King, Kelsea Kirwan, Grace Peck, Rylie Simmons, and Jarrett Spinnato

Eighth Graders – Dalaynie Drummond, Drew Johnson, Linkin Murry, and Addison Noland

Seventh Graders – Levi Brown, Sydnee Bruns, Ariel Bywater, Haylee Clark, River Dow, Alex Erickson, Colton Hall, Jayla Irvine, Luke Morey, and Alyson Wooten