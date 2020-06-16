Jake McEnaney, left, was the valedictorian for the Tarkio Class of 2020, and Gus Hurst, right, was salutatorian. The Tarkio High School graduation ceremony was held Sunday, May 31, 2020, at David Palmeiro Stadium. Watch for the special graduation section to be published in the June 18 edition of the Atchison County Mail.

The top five seniors of the Tarkio Class of 2020 (pictured above, left to right) are: 1st – Jake McEnaney, 2nd – Gus Hurst, 3rd – Jae Barnett, 4th – Anna Klute, and 5th – Tyler Jennings.

Front row (left to right) – Dixie Hendrix, Taylor Stanton, Lexi Somerville, Braylen Lambert, Icics Vandevere, Jamie Hendrix, and Jae Barnett; middle row – Keaton Williams, Dakota Heisser, Novalee Yeary, Corben Bothwell, Wyatt Driskell, Briacin Gebhards, and Austin Anderson; and back row – Ashton Yeary, Anna Klute, Jake McEnaney, Tyler Jennings, Jordan Goodin, Gus Hurst, and Raelynn Gish.

Tarkio High School graduates participate in the ceremonial throwing of the caps after earning their diplomas.

Tarkio High School graduate Corben Bothwell presents his sister, Cassidy, and father, Trent, with flowers.

Tarkio High School graduate Austin Anderson hugs his mother, Melody, while presenting her and his father, Steve, with the class flower, sunflowers.

Tarkio High School graduate Anna Klute poses with her father, Tarkio R-I School Board member Steve Klute.

Tarkio High School seniors Dixie Hendrix (front) and Jamie Hendrix (back) walk into the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony.

Tarkio High School seniors and twins, Novalee and Ashton Yeary, walk into their graduation ceremony together.

Twenty-one Tarkio High School seniors were presented with diplomas at a commencement ceremony held Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at M. David Palmeiro Stadium in Tarkio. It was a beautiful day for a graduation and family members were able to social distance in the bleachers to watch their students take the final step of their high school careers.

Seniors receiving diplomas included: Austin Michael Anderson, *Jacqueline Elle Barnett, Corben Thomas Bothwell, Wyatt Dylan Driskell, Briacin Dean Gebhards, Raelynn Kay Gish, Jordan Alexander Goodin, Dakota Ray Heisser, Dixie Sky Hendrix, Jamie Cheyenne Hendrix, *Augustus Quinn Hurst, Tyler Don Jennings, *Suzanna Mae Noel Klute, Braylen Lee Lambert, *Jacob Kole McEnaney, Alexandria Margaret Somerville, *Taylor Renee Stanton, Icics May Vandevere, Keaton Jeffrey Williams, Ashton Joel Yeary, and Novalee Shanel Yeary (*denotes Missouri College Preparatory Studies).

The top five seniors included: 1st – Jacob Kole McEnaney, 2nd – Augustus Quinn Hurst, 3rd – Jacqueline Elle Barnett, 4th – Suzanna Mae Noel Klute, and 5th – Tyler Don Jennings.

The seniors’ class song, “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins, played and escorted by juniors Bryli Staten and Jordan Graf, the seniors walked in to “Pomp & Circumstance” by Elgar. Tarkio High School Principal Carrie Livengood led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance and Superintendent Karma Coleman welcomed all in attendance. She also introduced the guest speaker, Aaron Behrens. Aaron is a Tarkio High School coach and has helped see the seniors through many successes. He spoke about facing adversity and meeting problems head on to be more successful in life.

Jacob Kole McEnaney gave valedictorian remarks and Augustus Quinn Hurst gave his salutatorian speech. Valedictorian Jake McEnaney spoke about how his class members were big dreamers and building relationships with each other was a main priority. They didn’t always meet the expectations of others, but they stayed true to themselves. The class members have dealt with a lot of set backs, but fought their way through time and time again. Salutatorian Gus Hurst spoke about how having graduation on the football field couldn’t be more appropriate, as many of their senior members made many memories on that field. He also spoke about living in and enjoying the moment; how you can spend too much time looking forward to the future and forget to enjoy the present. So take time and live life to the fullest each and every day.

Mrs. Carrie Livengood presented the class and Tarkio R-I School Board President Jeff Meyer handed out diplomas. Each senior presented their family members with flowers. The school pledge was then recited and the students filed out. They formed a line on 13th Street and people drove by congratulating them on their success.