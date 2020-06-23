The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before Honorable Corey Keith Herron Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Midland Credit Management LLC vs. Holly Gray – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Judgment entry filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $733.95 plus court costs. Said judgment shall bear interest at the rate of 9% per annum. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

American Express Natl. Bk. vs. Whitney Harrington – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Civil Setting scheduled for July 9, 2020.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Debra K. Hart – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $1,855.87 plus court costs. Post judgment interest to be earned at the rate of 9% per annum. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

Midwestern Health Management vs. Clinton L. Lambert – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for July 9, 2020.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Diana Liess – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Civil Setting scheduled for July 9, 2020.

Citizens Bank & Trust vs. Preston R. Lytle – Small Claims Hearing on Small Claims Over $100. Small Claims Hearing scheduled for July 30, 2020.

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Robert Riggins – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Civil Setting scheduled for July 30, 2020.

James N. King vs. Chad Rose – Civil Setting on Unlawful Detainer. Judgment filed and entered for the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $4,304.48. This judgment bears interest accruing at the statutory rate of 9.0% per annum. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment mailed to the defendant.

State vs. Hesta Manut Angelo – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Hesta Manut Angelo – Plea/Trial Setting on State Traffic Ticket for Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Byron J. Barnhart – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Misdemeanor DWI – Prior. Court Trial scheduled for December 14, 2020.

State vs. Daniel Phillip Beckman – Arraignment on Felony Assault – 2nd Degree; DWI; and Operate A Motor Vehicle In A Careless And Imprudent Manner, Involving An Accident. Setting – Preliminary Hearing scheduled for August 13, 2020.

State vs. Richard L. Boyd – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

State vs. Timothy B. Clark – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Distribution Of A Controlled Substance In A Protected Location; Receiving Stolen Property; Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; Possession Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid Of 10 Grams Or Less – Prior Drug Offense; and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense. Setting – Preliminary Hearing scheduled for July 2, 2020.

State vs. Tina L. Cox – Arraignment on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree; and Stealing. Counsel Status Hearing scheduled for August 13, 2020.

State vs. Arnaldo De La Rosa Perez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

State vs. Aaron M. Greene – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; Operated Vehicle On Highway Without Valid License – 3rd And Subsequent Offense; Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense; Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 6-10 Mph); and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Shaun J. Harmon – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph).

State vs. Alexis Marie Jackson – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More); and Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Wind William Kennedy – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Failed To Equip Vehicle With Muffler/Adequate Muffler/Properly Attached Muffler. Fined $300 and costs.

State vs. Stacey E. Manos – Arraignment on Felony Property Damage 1st Degree; and Stealing.

State vs. Larry Eugene McBride, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 16-19 Mph).

State vs. Kimberly Jo McMeans – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Operate Motor Vehicle Without Properly Equipped Bumpers. Fined $250 and costs.

State vs. Dallas Michael Moore – Arraignment on Felony Statutory Sodomy – 2nd Degree; Sexual Misconduct Involving A Child Under 15 – 1st Offense; and Statutory Rape – 2nd Degree. Preliminary Hearing scheduled for August 27, 2020.

State vs. Prenentice Mack Orr – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Prenentice Mack Orr – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width.

State vs. David R. Oswald – Probation Violation Hearing on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Israel Oviedo Dominguez – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operate Motor Carrier Vehicle On Tires Fabric Exposed/Inferior Load Rate/Groove Depth.

State vs. Marvin L. Phipps – Traffic Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs.

State vs. Bradley Scott Chelto Reikofski, Jr. – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket Operate Motor Vehicle W/Vision Reducing Material Applied To Windshield/Excessive Vision Reducing Material Applied To Side Window.

State vs. Bradley Scott Chelto Reikofski, Jr. – Initial Appearance on Infraction of Failure To Transfer Plates Of Vehicle Within 30 Days.

State vs. Nickolas D. Roberts – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; Un-law-ful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; and Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense.

State vs. Aquilla D. Scott – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

State vs. Adrianna Lynn Shotts – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph).

Natasha L. Smith vs. John D. Smith – Case Review on Child Protection Act.

State vs. Muhina Musa Tawakal – Initial Appearance on Infraction of Violate Sections 307.179.2 (1), (2), Or (3) – Driver Failed To Secure Child Less Than 8 Years of Age In Child Restraint Or Booster Seat.

State vs. Jordan Scott Utech – Arraignment on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree; Stealing – $750 Or More (Two Counts); Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree.

State vs. Brooke Abigail Vilcinskas – Arraignment on Felony Tampering With Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree; and Stealing – $750 Or More.

State vs. Robert J. Wallace – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Burglary 1st Degree; and Armed Criminal Action. Setting – Preliminary Hearing scheduled for July 30, 2020.

State vs. Joshua D. Brunson – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop By Fleeing – Creating A Substantial Risk Of Serious Injury/Death To Any Person; Fail To Yield To Emergency Vehicle Sounding Siren And Displaying Red/Blue Light; Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More); Fail To Signal/Gave Improper Signal When Stopping/Turning Left Or Right; Fail To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width; Fail To Drive Within Right Lane Of Highway With 2 Or More Lanes In Same Direction; Fail To Stop For Stop Sign At Stop Line/Before Crosswalk/Point Nearest Intersection; Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense; and Operate Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility.

State vs. Jessica Lynn Hahn – Bond Forfeiture Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Prior Drug Offense; and Driver/Front Seat Passenger Fail To Wear Properly Adjusted/Fastened Safety Belt.

State vs. Jason Ridnour – Criminal Motion Hearing on Misdemeanor.

State vs. David S. Rodden – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Plea/Trial Setting scheduled for July 2, 2020.

State vs. Chad S. Rose – Arraignment on Misdemeanor Non-Support (Two Counts).

State vs. Robert L. Stevens – Setting – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Misappropriation Of Funds Of Elderly Nursing Home Residents.

State vs. Haley A. Haynes – Payment Review Hearing on Misdemeanor.

Layla E. Moore vs. Thomas D. A. Moore – Uncontested Dissolution Hearing on Dissolution W/Children. Judgment and Decree of Dissolution of Marriage filed. Marriage is ordered dissolved. Joint legal and physical custody of the minor child awarded to both parties. No child support set. Former name of Anderson restored to the petitioner. See judgment for details. Certified copy of judgment handed to each party in open court.

State vs. Christine R. Peery – Preliminary Hearing on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid; and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.