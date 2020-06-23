The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, June 4, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer was in to discuss department matters.

Clerk Taylor reported that the rescheduled June election that was held on Tuesday had a low turnout but everything went very smooth.

Letters of support for the full application for CDBG funding for the Phelps City Road District to Senator Dan Hegeman and Representative Allen Andrews were reviewed and signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood.

The commission met with Collector Diane Livengood. She presented updated delinquent tax information related to Parcel 5102-16-000760 located at 403 S. Main Street in Rock Port. The commission approved a sealed bid for this property at the May 14 meeting. Clerk Taylor stated that the abatement amounts are approved by the commission as they come off the collector’s tax roll. No further action is required by the commission.

The commission participated in a Zoom meeting with local city officials.

The commissioners voted to appoint Jeff Meyer to serve as an Atchison County representative on the Transportation Advisory Committee. Clerk Taylor notified the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments of the appointment.

––

The commission met Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer and Louis Feldman, Invenergy were both present to participate in a conference call with Ameren and other members of the Outlaw Wind Project for an overall update on the project. Mr. Feldman reported that there has been substantial progress on the substation and the access roads have all been cut in. They continue to work with Road and Bridge Supervisor Meyer on county road upgrades. There have been some erosion issues with the heavy rain, and they are working with local contractors to address those concerns. There is still a delay with turbine arrival due to COVID-19, but they hope they will begin seeing delivery in mid- to late July, at which time site pads should be complete. Currently 60 percent of trenching is complete. Mr. Feldman also reported that a new group of employees would be arriving late June to early July to assist with the turbines.

An application for a liquor license for Just in Time Promotions from Justin Pankau was reviewed by the commission. The state license was approved. The commissioners voted to approve the application and grant the license.