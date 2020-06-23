The Atchison County Fair will go on as planned with a few modifications and cancellations. Cancellations for this year’s fair include the parade and Family Fun Day. The fair will be held July 7 – 10, 2020, at the Atchison County Fair Grounds.

All livestock (rabbits, poultry, sheep, hogs and cattle) shows will continue as planned with the following guidelines:

Exhibitors will be required to have health certificates for all animals before they can show at the Atchison County Fair. Exhibitors must show health papers to a fair board member at the office before unloading. This includes pee-wees and is mandatory, with no exceptions, or exhibitors will be sent home.

Home Arts, Horticulture, and Ag Mechanics/Field Crops exhibit tags must be filled out prior to arrival. Tags will be located at the Tarkio Avalanche, Fairfax City Hall and Atchison County Extension Office in Rock Port.

Livestreaming of all shows and auction will be available to view on Facebook Live.

The 4-H Achievement Day, originally scheduled for Monday, July 6, has been postponed to a later date.

Tuesday, July 7

Activities will get under way Tuesday as home arts, floriculture, horticulture, and ag mechanics/field crop exhibits are entered and judged.

Wednesday, July 8

The food stand, operated by the Atchison County Extension Council, will open Wednesday at 7:00 a.m. It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner (after the last show) and close at 8:00 p.m.

The poultry and rabbit shows will be Wednesday. The home arts, floriculture and horticulture exhibits will be open for viewing.

Thursday, July 9

The swine, sheep, and goat shows will be Thursday.

The food stand will be open 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner (after the last show).

The Velma Houts Fair Building will be open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for viewing of exhibits.

Friday, July 10

The beef cattle show will be held Friday.

The food stand will be open for breakfast and lunch, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The pre-auction supper will begin at 5:00 p.m.

The premium auction will follow at 6:00 p.m. Each exhibitor will be limited to one animal for entry.

Any person who does not feel comfortable attending the auction but would like to bid on any exhibitor and their animal will need to contact a fair board member to do the bidding for them.