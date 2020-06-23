One of the growing demands for the community right now during the summer COVID-19 pandemic is food. Atchison County Community Services has been teaming up with Second Harvest to try to meet these needs with more pop-up food drops and food for those in need at the Community Services location in Tarkio.

Starting June 29, 2020, Community Services will keep shelf-stable food boxes on hand for families in Atchison County who have children ages 3-18 in the home. These boxes can be picked up weekly by a family (there are no income requirements). You may only pick up for your family.

Community Services will start out with a small number of boxes until organizers can see how large the need is, at which point, the amount could be increased. The boxes will be available at the office Monday-Thursday during business hours (8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with a lunch break from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.). There will be a green flyer in the window so people can see from a distance if the office still has the boxes on hand for the week.

To show your interest in these boxes or for more information, contact Atchison County Community Services Director Sam O’Riley at 660-736-4646 or email soriley@csinwmo.org.