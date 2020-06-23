The following incarceration was recorded June 14 – 20, 2020, at the Atchison County Jail in Rock Port, Missouri:

Aaron Lawrence, 18, Rock Port, Missouri, was arrested June 14, 2020, at 6:18 p.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Operated A Motor Vehicle In A Careless and Imprudent Manner Involving An Accident and Driving While Intoxicated.

Dustin Dillon, 29, Harrison, Arkansas, was arrested June 15, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on an Atchison County warrant for: Failure To Appear On Original Charge Of Exceeded Posted Speed Limit.

Wayne Gillenwater, 49, Fillmore, Missouri, was arrested June 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. by the Rock Port Police Department for: Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway and Driving While Intoxicated.

Justin Scott, 32, Mound City, Missouri, was arrested June 17, 2020, at 3:58 p.m. on an Atchison County warrant for: Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support.

Gary Kent, 63, Clarinda, Iowa, was arrested June 17, 2020, at 9:00 p.m. by the Rock Port Police Department for: Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannibinoid and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Amanda Vicanti, 37, Council Bluffs, Iowa, was arrested June 19, 2020, at 10:29 p.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Driving While Intoxicated, Operate Motor Vehicle Owned By Another Knowing Owner Of Vehicle Has Not Maintained Financial Responsibility, Operate Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License and Failed To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle.

Daniel Gunderson, 21, St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested June 20, 2020, at 7:30 a.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for: Driving While Intoxicated and Failed To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width-Causes Immediate Threat Of An Accident.