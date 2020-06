The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 12, 2020, by Sharen and Rick Nelson to Travis and Christina Bullock for Block 4, Third Addition, Westboro, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 18, 2020, by James and Amy Skillen to William, Jr. and Michele Hawkins for Lots 115 and 116, Replat of Country Club Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.