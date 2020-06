The 2020 Fairfax R-3 Prom was held Saturday, June 20, at the White Barn, Rock Port, Missouri.

Ben Bowling and Jesse Graves were chosen king and queen of the prom. The theme was “Masquerade Night.”

Morgan O’Riley

Tony Skeen and Gena Mitchell

Ben Bowling and McKenzie Frohn

Josh Smith and Jesse Graves

Trey Bowling and Jaelynn Hill

Braden Graves and Kilea Cooper

Ian Hedlund and Kierra McDonald

Jake McEnaney and Jaycee Graves