Long-term care facilities across the state of Missouri, including the two nursing homes in Atchison County, are slowly opening back up from the COVID-19 shutdown. New guidance and regulations were announced by the two facilities last week.

Following DHSS guidance for Phase 2 visits, Tiffany Care Center facilities (including Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port) and Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care in Tarkio are now offering outdoor visits with your loved ones. Each facility will contact families to discuss the procedures that have been implemented at their respective facilities regarding planned outdoor visits.

Key points to keep in mind are:

1) Visits must be scheduled with the facility.

2) All visitors will screened, including a temperature check, at each visit.

3) Visits and screenings will be logged.

4) No visitors will be allowed if they have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person, have been tested COVID-19 positive and have not received a subsequent COVID-19 negative confirmation, or if they are symptomatic of COVID-19.

5) Maximum of 2 visitors per visit.

6) Masks must be worn at all times. Visitors are required to bring their own masks.

7) Visitors will practice social distancing and remain 6 feet from resident at all times.

8) Hands will be cleaned before and after each visit.

Tarkio Rehab is also keeping their visits to 20 minutes per appointment to allow time for sanitization.