Tarkio Tech will hold a three-day physical theater workshop July 6-8, 2020, on the Tarkio Tech campus. Kids from third to eighth grade will create characters and original scenes tailored for kids. Students will learn how to use their bodies on stage to portray larger-than-life characters and capture their creative impulses to tell their own unique stories. Using mime, observation, and improvisation, students will discover how to write theater “on our feet” and make scene that don’t rely on an existing script.

Students will present their creativity to their parents, friends and family with a showcase on Wednesday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m.

Each session is limited to 20 students. Call Tarkio Tech at 660-623-9071 to reserve your spot. The cost is $100 per student. If there is more than one student from the same family, each subsequent student in that family is $50 per student. Some need-based scholarships may be available.

Instructors are Iris Athena Seaman and Devin Preston.

Iris Athena Seaman is a theater maker and spoken word artist based in Philadelphia. She has an MFA in Devised Performance from the University of the Art / Pig Iron School and a BA in Theater from Drake University. She is a founding member of the YIN Ensemble, a poetry performance group based in Des Moines, Iowa. As a guest artist, Iris teaches clown and physical performance at Swarthmore College and the Circadium School of Contemporary Circus. Iris is the daughter and step-daughter of Paul J. Seaman and Beverly K. Jones of Tarkio.

Devin Preston is a performer and game maker from Philadelphia. He has an MFA in Devised Performance from the University of the Art / Pig Iron School and his BA/BS in Film, Television, and Theater and in Physics from the University of Notre Dame. He most recently developed a series of interactive performance installations for the Franklin Institute’s Science After Hours program.