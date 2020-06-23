Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released its Dean’s List for the semester recently completed on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses. To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5. Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

Timothy Grant Rogers, Hamburg, Iowa, John Deere Tech, was named to the Dean’s List. He is the son of Benne and Melissa Rogers.