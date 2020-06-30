The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 22, 2020, by Nancy Gaines by her attorney-in-fact, Kay Graves, to Jonathan and Mary Elizabeth Graves for Lot 7, Second Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 25, 2020, by Justin Riggins to Katharina Phillips for Lot 5 and 6, Block 5, Original Plat, Westboro, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 25, 2020, by Gary and Kristine Davis to Brock Davis for land in Section 22, Township 65, Range 41.