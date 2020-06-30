The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting Thursday, June 11, 2020. Superintendent Ethan Sickels called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. in the north gymnasium of the high school building. Others in attendance were Jeremy Davis, Afton Schomburg, Richard Dewhirst, Harold Lawrence, Dan Lucas, Joanna Burke, and Regan Griffin. Also present were Board Secretary Debbie Young and Ken Miller.

Mr. Sickels presented outgoing board member Ken Miller with a plaque, and the board extended its thanks to Mr. Miller for his service to the Rock Port R-II School District.

The agenda was amended and then adopted, the election results were certified, and the oath of office was administered to new board members Joanna Burke and Regan Griffin. Jeremy Davis was elected president and Harold Lawrence was elected vice-president.

With President Davis presiding, the minutes of the regular meeting of May 14, 2020, were approved. Mr. Sickels reviewed the financial information for the month ending May 2020. The transfer of funds, the May final check register, the June check register to date, and the activity account checks were approved. During communications Mr. Sickels read a thank you from Delores Holmes.

Mr. Parsons and Mr. Waigand submitted reports for review along with the proposed changes to the elementary and high school student handbooks for the 2020-2021 school year.

Mr. Sickels reviewed the monthly program evaluation reports on Project Lead the Way and OPAA Food Service. He updated the board on pending legislation affecting school board elections. The board meeting dates for 2020-2021 were reviewed. Mr. Sickels reported on the most recent information he has received regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to the school district’s preparations for students returning in August. The school hopes to receive additional guidance from the state in the near future. A meeting is scheduled with the county health department next week. He will keep the board updated as new information becomes available.

The board proceeded to address several items of new business. Action was taken to approve the 2019-2020 final bus routes and to approve the OPAA Food Management Agreement. Consideration was given to the 2020-2021 breakfast and lunch prices with action taken to approve raising elementary, high school, and adult breakfast and lunch prices by 15¢ per meal. Action was taken to approve an increase of $20 per match for volleyball officials in accordance with the MSHSAA change to the best three out of five for high school volleyball matches in 2020-2021. Action was taken to approve amendments to the 2019-2020 budget as well as the 2020-2021 preliminary budget as presented by Mr. Sickels. Action was also taken to accept the resignation of Andrea Cook effective May 30, 2020.

Following a brief discussion of future business items the meeting was adjourned.