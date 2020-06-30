The Rock Port Tourism Board met Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 6:09 p.m. via Zoom. Members present were Jennifer Alvarez, Mike Farmer, Holly Huntley, Tami Lansdown, Angela Mace, Kallie Sherwood, and Chris Shimmel. Jody VanSickle was absent. Alderwoman Lavon Paukert was also present.

The May 21, 2020, meeting minutes and the May 2020 financials were approved.

Tami has talked to a prospective member about the empty Tourism Board position.

Angela and Mike are to discuss the bid for mowing the turbine site with City Clerk Schulte.

The 4th of July Volleyball Tournament has been cancelled.

The letter for the logo competition has been approved. Clerk Schulte will be creating a flier to advertise in the Atchison County Mail.

There was discussion on the Quilt Show / Vendor Market. The quilt show was tabled until next meeting.

Holly has literature on Christmas décor if anyone would like to view it.

A billboard for the interstate was discussed.

There was a suggestion to send motivational cards or messages to local businesses.

The next meeting will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.