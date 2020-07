Atchison County Outlaws’ Teagan Brunk gets the easy out as he fields a grounder from the pitcher’s mound and makes the throw to first baseman Tate Johnson.

Shortstop Westyn Amthor on the 12 & Under team fields a grounder and gets the out at first.

Rock Port Optimist baseball hosted its first home games this year. Wyatt Huntley on the 10 & Under team gets a hit against Auburn.

Tayden Cook pitches at a recent game of the 12 & Under team.

Carter Oswald puts one into left center for a base hit.