Last week’s tickets for Atchison County Development Corporation’s (ACDC) Summertime #ShopAC drawing were not claimed, so three more numbers were drawn: 225981, 253450, 263851. If you have one of these winning tickets, please call ACDC at 660-744-6562 or contact the organization via social media to claim your $50 gift certificate to an Atchison County store of your choice. Hang onto your tickets! If all winners have not come forward by noon on Thursday, July 2, other numbers will be announced.