The Atchison County Fair is taking place this week. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a parade nor family fun day this year.

The WingNuts Flying Circus is hosting a fly-in lunch at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport east of Tarkio on Saturday, July 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Plane rides will be available.

Thanks to the Atchison County Commission, Community Hospital – Fairfax and the Atchison County Public Health Department for providing antibody testing to Atchison County residents.

A lot of tragedies have occurred the past few days in Atchison County. Our condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones and our prayers to those who are overcoming battles and healing from unforeseen circumstances. We would be remiss to not specifically mention the loss of Tarkio’s iconic Elsie Fae Rhoades. She spent years doing her part to keep the town going, teaching youngsters (and attempting to correct adults) table manners, and cracking us up with her anecdotes in the “Ask Elsie Fae” column that ran in the Tarkio Avalanche. You could expect honesty from Elsie Fae, whether you wanted to hear it or not, but she would always be willing to lend a helping hand and put a smile on your face while doing it.

