The home of Christopher and Faith Culp, Rock Port, was destroyed by fire early Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The Rock Port Fire Department received a call of a house fire at 600 Parkview Drive at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020.

When arriving on scene it was discovered the garage and west side of the house were fully engulfed. The residents had exited the house except for one. A five-year-old was pulled from the house by Atchison County Sheriff Deputy Jacob Wheeler. CPR was performed by Chief Scott Jones. The child was taken to Community Hospital-Fairfax by Atchison-Holt Ambulance and was later life flighted to Kansas City. The house received severe damage.

Responding firemen were Scott Jones, Chad Ottmann, Dan Athen, Greg Groff, Eric Abbott, Jason Watkins, Trent Shineman, Jacob McKenney, and Treyton Lewis. Atchison-Holt Ambulance, Atchison County Sheriff and Rock Port Police Department also assisted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal.

A fund to help the family has been set up at Citizens Bank & Trust in Rock Port.