In the early afternoon hours of July 3, 2020, officers with the Rock Port Police Department, assisted by the Tarkio Police Department, executed a search warrant issued by the Consolidated Circuit Court of Atchison County. The search took place at 700 ½ S. Water Street, Rock Port, Missouri, the home of Janel Spoon, age 44. The search warrant was obtained for an ongoing Rock Port Police Department controlled substance investigation.

A large quantity of controlled substance was located within the residence and seized by investigators. Spoon was arrested and charged with the following crimes: Delivery Of A Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less of Marijuana Or A Synthetic Cannabinoid, Possession Of A Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid (2 counts), and Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.

Spoon was arrested and held at the Atchison County jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond. (Spoon was released after serving four days, according to the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.) All persons are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.