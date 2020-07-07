Community Services, Inc., along with Second Harvest Community Food Bank, will be hosting four more Pop-Up Mobile Pantries in Atchison County in July. The schedule will be as follows:

• July 9 and 23 in Tarkio, on Main Street in front of Community Services, 322 Main Street. Line up will begin at 4th and Main.

• July 17 in Fairfax on the west side of Fairfax City Hall (line up on Broadway Street).

• July 29 in Rock Port at the United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp.

The mobile pantries will be 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon (while supplies last).

Traffic will be guided through the line where volunteers will place food in your vehicle. Please stay in your vehicle.

All Atchison County residents (regardless of income) may participate. Residents participating may pick up food for only two families per vehicle, and must be for Atchison County residents only.

For more information, contact Sam O’Riley at 660-736-4646 or email soriley@csinwmo.org. If you know of a shut-in person who needs food, please contact Sam.