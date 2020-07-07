The Rock Port United Methodist Church will host this year’s Vacation Bible School July 13 – 17 for children from preschool through sixth grade. Each day’s session will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King’s Armor, invites children to be strong in the Lord and in the strength of God’s power by exploring how we put on the armor of God. Kids will take on the role of brave knights and begin their quest each session by opening the King’s Book.

They will explore Old and New Testament stories and discover different pieces of protective armor – the Belt of Truth, the Breastplate of Justice, the Shoes of Peace, the Shield of Faith, and the Helmet of Salvation – at work in the lives of familiar Bible characters, and explore how that armor works in their own lives as they follow and serve God.

For more information, call the church at 660-744-2101. You can also register your child or sign up to volunteer at https://2020.cokesburyvbs.com/RPcommunityVBS.