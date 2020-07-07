First Responder John Brown, left, and Trooper Mike Quilty, right, escort the suspect to an ambulance where first aid was administered. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at approximately 9:27 a.m. on July 6, 2020, at Fair Haven Apartments, 611 Pine Street, in Fairfax, Missouri.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located one victim, 72-year old William M. Hull, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff Dennis Martin positioned his truck between the front door of the apartment and the victim. He and First Responder John Brown were then able to move the victim to a safe location and he was transported by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax, where he was pronounced deceased.

After the shooting, the suspect, 55-year old James D. Bradbury, retreated into an apartment at that location. At approximately 10:47 a.m., the suspect exited the apartment building and surrendered to law enforcement.

The Atchison County Sheriff has requested the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation of the shooting. Criminal investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control have been assigned to investigate. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Other agencies who responded were the Missouri Department of Conservation, Nodaway County Sheriff Department, and Rock Port and Tarkio Police Departments. Bradbury is charged with murder in the second degree. Bond has been denied.