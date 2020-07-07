The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Atchison County increased by three in the past week according to press releases issued by the Atchison County Health Department.

The fourth Atchison County resident to test positive for COVID-19 is a male in his twenties. He was isolating per guidelines.

A fifth Atchison County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is a female in her sixties and is a link to another known case. She is isolating per guidelines. Atchison County Health Department identified no additional close contacts to this case.

The health department was notified July 3 that a sixth Atchison County resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The patient, who is a male in his teens, is linked to a case from out of this county. He is isolating per guidelines. Atchison County Health Department identified only household contacts to this case.

The Atchison County Health Department works to notify those who have been identified as a close contact. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact and not at increased risk for this virus.

The health department urges the public to continue physical distancing by maintaining six feet of separation, to limit in-person interactions, and to practice good handwashing and hygiene. Please avoid touching your face. Please clean phones, devices, and contact surfaces frequently. The health department also recommends wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be achieved.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, please call your health care provider for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.

As of now, all local hospitals and clinics are at full staff and are able to take care of you for your health care needs.

If you have questions, please consult a reliable source, such as www.health.mo.gov or www.cdc.gov. Residents can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at 877-435-8411 to address questions or concerns related to COVID-19.