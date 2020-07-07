A one-vehicle accident left two Shenandoah, Iowa, teens with moderate injuries July 2, 2020, in Atchison County. The accident occurred at 4:20 p.m. two miles north of Tarkio on County Road 170 when a juvenile, age 13, of Tarkio was driving a 1998 Dodge 1500 pickup eastbound on 170. The driver lost control on the loose gravel and the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway, striking an embankment. The vehicle overturned once, ejecting a passenger who was riding in the bed of the pickup truck. The truck came to rest on its wheels off the south side of the embankment facing west.

The occupant who was riding in the bed of the pickup, Adrian V. Palmer, age 17, was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. The other passenger, 17-year-old Braden A. Clark, received moderate injuries and was transported to Shenandoah Medical Cen-ter by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. The driver received minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The pickup was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port.

The accident was investigated by Cpl. M.R. Heits, who was assisted by Trooper M.A. Harris, Tarkio Fire Department and First Responders, Tarkio Police Department, and the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.