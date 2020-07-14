Don’t forget that the Atchison County Commission has dedicated CARES Act funding to provide COVID-19 antibody testing for the public. Testing sites include: Fairfax City Hall, Tuesday, July 14, 7:00-11:00 a.m. and 5:00-8:00 p.m.; Tarkio Community Building, Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16, 7:00-11:00 a.m. and 5:00-8:00 p.m.; and the Velma Houts Building, Rock Port, Friday, July 17, 7:00-11:00 a.m. and 5:00-8:00 p.m.

WCF SOF

The 2020 Atchison County Fair was a huge success. Despite some activities being cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, local youngsters and adults still put their all into displaying their prize livestock, art, and garden produce. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all who helped make this year’s fair run smoothly.

WCF SOF