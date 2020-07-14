Community Home Health and Restorative Care in Fairfax will celebrate their grand opening with a ribbon cutting event Monday, July 20.

Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation (NWMEF), in conjunction with the Fairfax Improvement Foundation, is hosting a business celebration to welcome Community Home Health and Restorative Care.

The public is invited to attend the opening of this family-owned business serving Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties. Refreshments will be served.

Located at 100 E. Main Street in Fairfax, Missouri, the agency offers skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy services to the community. Shelly Bentley, owner, said, “These communities deserve to have the option to heal at home and our agency is committed to helping them do that. We have a strong team of nurses and therapists that are ready to help patients that want to heal in their own home environment. Family members are often relied on for nursing services and we want to change that. We want to provide quality nursing services to patients so that family members can focus on their comfort instead of trying to provide the same services our skilled nurses provide.”

If you have questions about their services, you can find them on Facebook, call 660-717-2114, email communityhomehealth@chharc.com, or visit their website at chharc.com.

If you are interested in starting or retaining your own business, NWMEF can help. NWMEF is an economic development project which serves six counties including Andrew, Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway, and Worth. Services are offered free and are confidential. NWMEF is a not-for-profit organization.

For more information, contact Keli Morris, facilitator, at 816-262-9400 or facilitator@nwmef.org. The Resource Board is comprised of more than 70 volunteer board members from each county as well as regional representation.